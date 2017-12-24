President Trump returns to Nashville in January for Farm Bureau Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 99th Annual Farm Bureau Members Convention is taking place in Nashville January 5-10, 2018 and the featured speaker will be President Donald Trump who will address farm and ranch families from across the nation.

After three consecutive years of decline in farm sector profits, President Trump will speak to Farm Bureau members during a period of prolonged economic challenge across farm country, according to the Farm Bureau’s website. Profits have fallen and many farmers have seen declines in equity.

Though the Agriculture Department forecasts that farm profits will be relatively stable in 2017, action on key issues on the president’s agenda could help farmers turn the corner as they head into the new year.

