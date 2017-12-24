One woman dead after two dogs attack her, her husband

ARJAY, Ky. (WATE) – One woman is dead after two dogs attacked her and her husband this morning in the Wiser Branch area of Bell County.

Bell County dispatch confirmed that they received a call stating that a woman and her husband were attacked by two dogs at 10:20 a.m.

On arrival, Bell County deputies discovered that the woman and her husband were attacked by two pit bulls. The woman died from her injuries, and the man was transported to Pineville Community Hospital.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the man shot and killed one of the dogs, but the other ran off. Deputies believe it is injured and say that the dogs do not belong to the couple.

Sheriff Mitch Williams is asking the community to be alert and on the lookout for a brown pitbull.

If you see a pit bull matching this description, in the Arjay or surrounding area, call Bell County Dispatch immediately at 606-337-6174 or 911.

Also responding to the scene was Bell County EMS, Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, Bell County Animal Control Officer Patsy Bracken and assistance from the Kentucky State Police Post 10.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.