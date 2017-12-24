Man arrested following armed robbery in Smyth County, Va.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office tells us they’ve arrested a Saltville man following an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday of an armed robbery at Fred’s Trading Center in the Allison’s Gap Section of Smyth County.

While deputies were on their way to Fred’s Trading Center, they saw a man walking and later identified him as a suspect in the armed robbery.

William Allen Jarboe of Saltville was detained and later arrested.

Several pieces of evidence were sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science in the case.

Jarboe is charged with armed robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was being held at the Southwest Va. Regional Jail in Abingdon, with no bond.

Sheriff Shuler said he’d like to thank the Saltville Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their help in the case.

