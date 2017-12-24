Drunk school bus driver was 3 times over legal limit when picking up students

WFLA Web Staff Published:
WFLA Photo.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WFLA) – Prosecutors say an Illinois school bus driver was drunk when she came to pick up special needs students.

Court Records show Karen Kawa, of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DUI while operating a bus.

As students boarded the bus, a special needs assistant allegedly noticed Kawa acting strangely and notified the school’s principal.

When Kawa was asked to step off the bus, officials say she had trouble standing.

The students were told to leave the bus and the principal took the keys from the ignition.

Police came into the scene and took the school bus driver into custody.

Kawa later blew a 0.231 in a blood-alcohol test. In Illinois, you’re considered legally impaired if you blow .08 or higher.

Her bail was set for $5,000.

