Christmas Eve marks one year since woman found dead in Washington Co.; investigation continues

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- Christmas Eve marks one year since a Tri-Cities woman was found dead next to a Washington County, Tenn. riverbank and investigators are still looking for answers.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor was found near the Watauga River in Johnson City last December.

James Harden he said this time of year, he looks forward to seeing his family.

“I have family coming up from Florida,” Harden said. “You know were are just going to have some family time you know like every normal family should do.”

However, Christmas Eve marks one year since Taylor’s body was found of Herb Hodge Road, close to Harden’s home.

It’s a night he said he remembers well.

“It was shocking, I would have never expected something like that to happen around here,” Harden said. “It’s scary to say the least.”

Leslie Earhart, TBI spokesperson, told News Channel 11 when her body was discovered in December of 2016, they were expecting to receive a lot of helpful information from the public.

Which they did, investigators received numerous tips on the case but they are still waiting for the one that will lead to an arrest.

An arrest Harden said he and his neighbors have been waiting for.

“It’s unsettling to say the least,” Harden said. “They haven’t been able to get not on step closer to find out who did that, that’s pretty scary. I mean I got a little daughter and she plays out here all the time.”

While Harden gathers with his family this Christmas, he said he will be thinking of Keila Taylor’s family, who still have no answers.

“It’s just awful I feel sorry for her and her family, especially during the holidays, that’s just horrible,” Harden said.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal of the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 Sunday that he cannot share how Taylor died because it’s still an open and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

