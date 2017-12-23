Woman wounded in shooting at Northgate Mall in Durham, police say

Police have part of the parking lot blocked off at Northgate Mall where the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/lcUfsG6m3m — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) December 23, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to Northgate Mall in Durham after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Durham police said.

The incident happened before 5:35 p.m. at the mall at 1058 West Club Blvd. in the parking lot near the cinema, according to Durham police.

One person was wounded in the shooting, police said. Police said the woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the mall was not on lockdown and is not being evacuated. Police have blocked off the parking area where the shooting happened.

Wil Glenn, a spokesman for the Durham police department, said that authorities believe the shooting was not random.