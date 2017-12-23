Minor injuries reported after crash on Highway 321 in Carter County

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 321 in Hampton shut down the northbound lane for about an hour.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, 4 vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 9:30 Saturday morning.

The lead vehicle slowed down on Highway 321 near Shook Branch Road to make a right turn into a parking lot near Lakeshore Marina.

A second and third vehicle shopped behind the first vehicle.

A fourth car was unable to stop and hit the second vehicle from behind.

This then started a chain reaction sending the second vehicle into the third vehicle.

The driver of the fourth car said that a gallon container of antifreeze fell down into the floorboard and became wedged under the brake, causing the accident.

Two of the drivers were taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital with minor injuries.

THP officers on scene told News Channel 11 that as the accident was happening, 2 cars, a FedEx truck and White Jeep, were hit with debris causing minor damage to their vehicles.

The driver of the fourth car, was charged with driving without due care and registration violations.

