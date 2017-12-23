Franklin police rescue woman being assaulted, zip tied in parking lot

FRANKLIN, Tenn.(WKRN) – Police have a man in custody after they found him on top of a woman he zip tied.

Police responded to the call at the Laurelwood Condominiums on Boyd Mill Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Residents called police after screams for help by the woman woke them up.

Officers said that after they arrived, they found Randall Murphy, a resident at the condos, holding a woman down in the parking lot.

Police said when they ordered Murphy to get off the woman, they discovered she was zip tied.

According to a release, the woman was injured so badly that she had to have surgery.

Murphy also told residents who came to the woman’s aid that he was a police officer, according to a release.

Police said that the 29-year-old and his victim were involved in a previous relationship.

Murphy is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal impersonation.

He is being held on $528,000 bond and the woman is recovering at a local hospital.