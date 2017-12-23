Blood drive held in memory of mother, daughter killed in Elizabethton fire

ELIZABETHTON, T.N. (WJHL)- While many are out looking for last minute Christmas gifts this weekend, one Tri-Cities mother held a blood drive on Saturday to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Emma Grindstaff said after her daughter and grand daughter were killed in an Elizabethton fire last year, she wanted to find a way to keep their memory alive.

“This is my gift to my girls and the gift of life to other people,” Grindstaff said.

20-year-old Dana and 3-year-old Sara were both organ donors, which is why Emma said a blood drive was the best way to honor them.

Now, for the second time dozens gathered at Hunter First Baptist Church Saturday in Elizabethton for a blood driver in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

“A lot of people doesn’t realize is that they have to give organ donors blood to keep the organs going so I guess it hit me then, that this would be the right thing to do, to give blood, to give life,” Grindstaff said.

It’s a donation that Brian Butts, collection specialist at the American Red Cross, said is crucial during the holidays.

“Blood collections really get slim because of course everyone is rushing around trying to get holiday activities accomplished, shopping, things like that so it’s really the toughest time of year for blood collections,” Butts explained.

Blood donor Terry Buckles said he gives blood because it’s a simple donation that goes a long way.

“It’s the thing to do,” Buckles said. “I think we should all do that.”

A Christmas gift that Grindstaff said helps her heal, knowing she is honoring her daughter and grand daughter who went on to save lives.

“We all keep them in our heart,” Grindstaff said. “We do leave two empty chairs at the house during the dinners and that is Dana and Sara, they are still here in spirit.”

Grindstaff said she plans on holding this blood drive in memory of Dana and Sara every year, for the rest of her life.

