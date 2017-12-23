App State Posts Historic Shutout Of Toledo In Dollar General Bowl Win

MOBILE, Ala. — Three rushing touchdowns from Jalin Moore and four forced turnovers by Appalachian State’s dominant defense triggered a bowl win devoid of late-game drama.
The Mountaineers maintained their perfect bowl record by winning a postseason game in Alabama for the third straight year, as App State posted a 34-0 shutout of high-scoring Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday night.
After erasing a 24-7 deficit and winning 31-29 against Ohio on a last-second field goal in the 2015 Camellia Bowl, then using a tiebreaking field goal to claim a 31-28 win against Toledo last year at the same site in Montgomery, Ala., the Mountaineers (9-4) were in control from start to finish in the rematch with the Rockets (11-3) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
App State is the only team in history to win a bowl game in each of its first three years after the completion transition to the FBS level.
Named the Dollar General Bowl MVP, Moore opened the scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run less than 11 minutes into the game, added another 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and surpassed 1,000 yards for the second straight season on his 31-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.
Moore’s 125 rushing yards helped the ground game account for 327 of his team’s 458 total yards, and App State limited the Rockets to 146 yards — 364 below their season average.
Defensive MVP Anthony Flory’s 19-yard interception return set up the first of Moore’s career-high three rushing touchdowns, Chandler Staton kicked one of his two field goals after Austin Exford recovered a fumble forced by Kaiden Smith on a second-quarter kickoff return and Desmond Franklin’s interception of Logan Woodside near the end zone stopped Toledo’s initial attempt to rally from a 20-0 halftime deficit.
Malik Williams capped the scoring by rushing for a 3-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and App State cornerback Clifton Duck recorded his sixth interception of the season midway through the final period. Record-setting quarterback and Offensive MVP Taylor Lamb (131 passing yards, 45 rushing yards) returned for one play on the final series before exiting the field to cheers along with senior linemen Beau Nunn and Colby Gossett, who helped the Mountaineers end the season with three straight games of at least 300 rushing yards.
Toledo, which was averaging 39.2 points per game, had scored in the first half of 45 straight games. It was shut out for the first time since 2009, and App State posted the first shutout in the 19-year history of the Dollar General Bowl.
In addition to the low yardage total and turnovers, the Mountaineers recorded sacks by Caleb Fuller (1.5), Devan Stringer (1.0), Okon Godwin (1.0) and Eric Boggs (0.5).