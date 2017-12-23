All lanes now open after tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, Tenn. Saturday afternoon closed I-81 at mile marker 50 northbound for about 30 minutes.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup was driving on an entrance ramp while two other vehicles were driving northbound on I-81.

While the driver was merging on to the interstate, the driver lost control and almost hit a Kia Optima, causing it to go off the road and into the median on the left side of the interstate.

A tractor-trailer was in the right lane and hit the Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is charged with driving without due care, driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility.

There were no injuries.

