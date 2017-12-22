Track Santa as he delivers presents around the world

(WJHL) – Santa Claus is ready for his big journey. Track him as he delivers presents to girls and boys around the world. No matter the weather, Ole Saint Nick and his reindeer always deliver.

The Northern American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD has a tracker that keeps you up-to-date to where Santa is located.

NORAD says for more than 60 years, it’s tracked Santa.

Starting at 6 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve, children around the world can call the Santa tracking hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD, to speak with NORADSanta tracking experts. The experts use Santa certified radar, satellites, jets, and cams positioned in strategic locations around the world to inform callers of Santa’s whereabouts.

The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck and Co. advertisement misprinted the phone number for children to call Santa.

Instead of getting Santa, the number put kids through to the Commander-in-Chief’s operations hotline (or CONAD back then). The staff at CONAD began checking radar indications for Santa and since then they’ve been tracking him every year.

If you do not see the Santa Tracker in this story and you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see the tracker.

For more information on NORAD’s Santa Tracker, click here.