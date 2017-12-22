USPS delivering through Christmas Eve to because of high holiday package volumes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Holiday package deliveries are up again this year as online shopping continues to grow.

The United States Postal Service is reporting that between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year they expect their number of packages delivered to reach 850 million.

That is about 100 million more than last year’s number.

USPS Communications Specialist Susan Wright told News Channel 11 that to handle the high number of packages, the postal service has been delivering packages seven days a week and will deliver priority express mail even on Christmas Eve.

“Friday is our deadline for priority mail express,” Wright said, “So beyond the 22nd we don’t recommend customers mailing and expecting a package to arrive before Christmas.”

USPS is also offering Christmas Day delivery in some areas for an additional fee.

