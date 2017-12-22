Toys needed for holiday season at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – For 3-year-old Micah Delano, a leukemia patient, Christmas morning last year was spent at Niswonger Children’s Hospital instead of his home.

“Our whole family woke up Christmas morning, and there were so many toys in our hospital room, we could barely move. The look on Micah’s face was amazing,” said Dianne Delano, Micah’s mother. “It’s hectic spending the holidays in the hospital, and to know that Santa was going to come with toysfor Micah was one less thing we had to worry about. That way, we could focus on him, and he could take his mind off of being sick and just enjoy theday.”

Each Christmas, while the tiniest of patients are tucked in their hospital beds, Santa leaves donated toys outside each room. Or, the presents are given to the parents in advance so families can follow their own traditions while spending the holiday in the hospital.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital depends on donations this time of year to give Christmas to kids like Micah while they’re in the hospital.

“The toys we’re able to give our kids on Christmas and during the rest of the year are all generously donated,” said Amanda Ward, child life manager of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “Our biggest donation time is Christmas, and those toys really help us out throughout the entire year too. Without thedonations, these kids may not have toys to wake up to on Christmas morning.”

On average, there could be as many as 75 pediatric patients at the children’s hospital during the holidays. Oftentimes, families don’t have their own toys to give to their kids because they haven’t had time to go shopping, or they may not have the funds due to medical bills.

“We do everything we can to make Christmas special for our families here,” said Ward. “A lot of our kids worry that Santa won’t know they’re here, so on Christmas Eve, our Santa visits the children’s hospital to assure them he knows where they are. Then, through our generous donations, he’s able to leave toys for them later that night.

“We’re always so appreciative of how our community really steps up to support the children’s hospital.”

For information on making donations, visit www.NiswongerChildrens.org/wish-list. Also, registries have been set up at Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us under “Child Life – Niswonger Children’s Hospital” to make it easier on donors.

Due to infection control and patient safety, the children’s hospital can only accept new toys.

Contact Amanda Ward at 423-431-6895 for any questions regarding donations.