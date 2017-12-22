Tennessee’s jobless rate for November lower than year ago

FILE - In this Thursday, March 3, 2016, file photo, Georgia Department of Labor services specialist Louis Holliday, right, helps a woman with a job search on a computer at an unemployment office in Atlanta. On Thursday, March 23, 2017, the Labor Department reported that more people sought U.S. unemployment benefits the previous week, but applications are still at a low level that points to a healthy job market. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials say the state’s unemployment rate in November was well below the jobless figure a year earlier.

Officials say the preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate last month was 3.1 percent. That’s 2 percentage points lower than the rate a year ago. It’s also 1 percentage point below the national jobless average of 4.1 percent.

Last month’s statewide rate was slightly higher than the previous month, but officials say unemployment in Tennessee remains historically low.

Officials say the state jobless rate reached 3 percent in both September and October, the lowest level since the government began tracking the statistic in 1976.

