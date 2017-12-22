Santa stops by Sullivan County jail to spread Christmas cheer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In just a few days, Santa will be preparing for his trip around the world, but Friday afternoon he made an early stop to spread holiday cheer at the Sullivan County jail.

All 701 inmates at the jail got a goodie bag from Santa filled with things like soap and toothpaste.

Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson and Santa told us it’s a special day at the jail because everyone deserves a Christmas gift.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, and I think that they deserve a Christmas even though they’ve been naughty, not too nice, but at the same time they deserve to get something for Christmas.”

This year marks Santa’s 16th trip to the jail.

Local churches lend Santa a hand with the gifts for inmates.

