New federal tax law provides relief to local, national breweries

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The new tax law signed by President Donald Trump on Friday provides big benefits to beer brewers and spirits and wine producers.

Small brewers will see their tax rate cut in half from $7 per barrel to $3.50.

News Channel 11 spoke with Co-founder and Head Brewer of Johnson City Brewing Company Eric Latham about the tax cut.

While Latham was excited about the effects of the federal law on his business, he said state taxes are the bigger concern for his brewery.

“From the federal level, as it pertains to craft brewers, we appreciate that,” Latham said of the new tax law. “But where the real work needs to be done is at the state level here in Tennessee. We can do a lot better.”

Big brewers get a break under the new federal tax law as well, with a $2 reduction on each of their first 6 million barrels.

Tax rates for hard liquor drop even more from $13.50 per gallon to $2.70 for the first 100,000 gallons produced or imported.

