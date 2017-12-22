New federal tax law provides relief to local, national breweries

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The new tax law signed by President Donald Trump on Friday provides big benefits to beer brewers and spirits and wine producers.

Small brewers will see their tax rate cut in half from $7 per barrel to $3.50.

News Channel 11 spoke with Co-founder and Head Brewer of Johnson City Brewing Company Eric Latham about the tax cut.

While Latham was excited about the effects of the federal law on his business, he said state taxes are the bigger concern for his brewery.

“From the federal level, as it pertains to craft brewers, we appreciate that,” Latham said of the new tax law. “But where the real work needs to be done is at the state level here in Tennessee. We can do a lot better.”

Big brewers get a break under the new federal tax law as well, with a $2 reduction on each of their first 6 million barrels.

Tax rates for hard liquor drop even more from $13.50 per gallon to $2.70 for the first 100,000 gallons produced or imported.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s