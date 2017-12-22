Late Surge Pushes Northern Kentucky Past Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 22, 2017) – After an ETSU 15-point lead, Northern Kentucky fought back in the second half to secure their second win of the season, 57-45. Despite the loss, senior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) moved into sixth place in ETSU’s career scoring as she finished with 11 points and now has 1,576 career points.

Inside the Numbers

· Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) scored the team high of 12 points for ETSU.

· Northern Kentucky out-scored ETSU 19-4 in the fourth quarter.

· ETSU only shot 26.4% in field goals and 20% from the three-point line.

· NKU finished with an 81.8% free throw percentage.

· ETSU kept NKU in single digits in both the first and second quarter.

First Quarter

· Neither team scored for the first three minutes of play.

· Northern Kentucky scored the first basket of the game.

· Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.), Tianna Tarter, and Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) built an 8-0 run for the Bucs as NKU went into a two-minute scoring drought.

· NKU was unable to make any field goals for the last five minutes of the quarter. Their only points came from free throws.

Second Quarter

· NKU quickly got within one of the Bucs off a layup to make the score 11-10.

· ETSU was unable to score for the first three minutes of the second quarter.

· Malloree Schurr ended the scoring drought for the Bucs with a jumper to put the Bucs back on top.

· ETSU then went scoreless for four minutes before going on a 9-0 run started by Tarter and Copney with their three-pointers.

· NKU went 0-9 in their field goals during seven-minutes of play.

· Tianna Tarter’s three-pointer at buzzer gave ETSU an 11-point lead heading into the half, 28-17

Third Quarter

· Back to back shots by Schurr and Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) gave the Bucs a 4-0 run to extend their lead.

· The Bucs kept NKU scoreless for the first two minutes of the quarter.

· NKU’s three-pointer put them within ten of the Bucs, which led them to a 9-0 run as they went 3-3 in field goals.

· ETSU had no field goals for five straight minutes before Jada Craig drove to the hoop for a layup to keep the Bucs’ lead.

Fourth Quarter

· NKU went on a 15-0 run to take a 53-41 lead, which was their largest lead of the game.

· ETSU was unable to score any points for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

· ETSU’s first points of the quarter came from Britney Snowden with 2:41 minutes remaining in the game.

· Snowden made another layup to put the Bucs within eight. Her layups were the only four points of the quarter for the Bucs.

· NKU went 4-4 in their last free throws to secure a 57-45 win.

Next Up

The Bucs will return from the holiday break to host North Greenville at 6:00 p.m. for the first time in program history.

Post-Game Quotes from Coach Ezell

“We lacked focus. We lacked a respect for our opponent that they deserved and then they came out and outplayed us. This is what happens when you don’t treat every game like it’s NC State or Michigan State or Tennessee. You worry about a game like this leading into Christmas break. It can either go one of two ways; they’re really excited or they’re already checked out. I personally believe they were already checked out. I’ll do everything that I can to remedy that. We only scored 14 baskets total, four points in the fourth quarter, don’t shoot above 30%, you’re not going to win. Hats off to Northern Kentucky. Camryn does a great job. They kept fighting and made shots where they needed to. Their zone gave us trouble and we acted like we were disinterested and the result is what it is. A lot of things to think about over Christmas. We’ll be back on the 26th-27th and try to get things remedied before we play again on the 29th.