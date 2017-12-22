Kingsport’s Nick’s Restaurant opening Johnson City location

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport restaurant that has been in business since 1938 is now opening a location in Johnson City.

Nick’s Restaurant will hold its grand opening at 3301 N Roan Street on Friday, December 29.

Owner Kristy Hutchins said they have always had lots of customers from Johnson City that drove to their Kingsport location.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from customers that come in to Kingsport so we thought we’d bring it from Kingsport to Johnson City,” Hutchins said.

Nick’s Restaurant is known for their homemade-style chicken and burgers.

