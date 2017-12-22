JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, you aren’t the only one.

According to the National Retail Federation, 53% of consumers, around 126 million people, plan to shop on Saturday, on what’s being called “Super Saturday.”

Six percent of shoppers don’t plant to purchase their last minute gift until Christmas Eve, which is this Sunday.

Shirley Shutphain said she braved the crowds at the Mall at Johnson City to get those last minute presents.

“I’m a late starter this year and I’m just trying to finish up today and tomorrow,” Shutphain said.

Kelly Roberts, marketing director of the Mall at Johnson City said the last few days have been chaotic as people rush to the mall.

“People re parking in the grass and you know it’s just a busy time,” Roberts said. “Right now we have about ten to twenty thousand people that come into the mall every day.”

While some shoppers head to the mall, others turn towards local stores like Boomtown and Co. in downtown Johnson City.

Boomtown & Co. Store Manager Sarah Prasaguet said shoppers have been in and out of the store looking for those special gifts you can’t find anywhere else.

“Last minute shopping as you can see has whipped us out,” Prasaguet said “We’ve been busy for two weeks straight, line out the door.”

Trisha Nguyen said she did most of her Christmas shopping at local stores this year.

“I can find things that people are unlikely to already have, I can find unique gifts and things that are more personal,”

Many stores have extended their hours for the last minute shoppers.

