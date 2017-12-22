Hamblen County commissioners vote down resolution against same-sex marriage

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County commissioners voted down a controversial resolution that says marriage is just between a man and a woman Thursday night.

Commissioner John Smyth told WATE four voted for the measure, five voted against it and four others abstained from voting.

The resolution also argued that the U.S. Supreme Court acted illegally when legalizing same-sex marriage across all 50 states in 2015.

“I don’t think it’s our business as a commission of Hamblen County to deal with matters of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Doe Jarvis, chairman for the Hamblen County Commission, said.

Seven committee members voted in favor of bringing the matter to the commission floor. Only one, the commission chairman, voted against it.

“It is somewhat of an embarrassment for the county in my opinion. We try to be progressive and this type of thinking in my mind isn’t progressive thinking,” Jervis said.

The matter generated reaction on both sides of the issue, with many people expressing concerns over setting the county on a negative path.

“I think the resolution is going to negatively impact our county and it’s going to create another line of divisiveness between the citizens and our county,” Lawrence Glover said. “This is something that we need to stop.”

Others, like members of the Patriot’s Brigade of Tennessee who sponsored the resolution, said it’s a good idea.

“We hope that they prohibit same-sex marriage because that is prohibited by scripture and also the Constitution,” C.M. Cobble said. “That’s why we’re here tonight – to take our stand the same way the good Lord would stand.”