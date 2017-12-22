Fire destroys barn, kills exotic birds at Limestone’s Brights Zoo

LIMESTONE, TN (WJHL) – Nearly a dozen exotic birds were killed after a barn caught fire early Friday at Bright’s Zoo. Captain Joshua Brocklebank with Sulfur Springs Volunteer Fire Department told us they were called out to the fire around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

Connie Bright told News Channel 11, the fire happened inside one of their oldest barns. That barn, she told us, is destroyed.

“it’s the barn we started back at when we were just a horse farm,” Owner, Connie Bright said.

Bright said nine to ten birds, trumpeters and two cranes, were inside the barn. She could see the fire out of her window early Friday morning, she then called 911 and her family.

“The barn burned and it burned rapidly,” she said.

Captain Brocklebank says one barn was destroyed in the incident. We’re told the fire happened towards the backend of the property.

Bright tells us she’s devastated and its been a very sad day for her and her family.

“It’s devastating to look out and see it but it could have been much worse,” Bright said.

David Bright told us the fire resulted in $200,000 to $300,000 in damage.

They also lost ladders, shovels, takes, cleaning buckets, camel saddles, and others things.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation. He believes that the fire may have been electrical.

“Just keep praying for us, we’re thankful no other animals were hurt. We just need to regroup; we’ll ask people to give us time and not pressure us,” Connie Bright said.

This is the zoo’s off season, they’ll reopen early March.

Bright tells us they need to replace the barn immediately.

Brights Zoo has around 1,000 animals in the 100-acre property. The birds that were killed in the fire were from South America and Africa. Kangaroos and chickens also had access to that barn but were not hurt.