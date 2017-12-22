Family holds vigil for Jonesborough woman killed in crash

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- On Friday night, dozens gathered to remember the life of a Jonesborough woman who was killed in a crash. It’s a case that’s still under investigation nine months later.

In March, Shira Branum died when her car was hit by a drunk driver on Conklin Road in Jonesborough.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Alan Mogollon-Anaya drove the car that hit Branum. However, before he could be arrested, Anaya left the hospital and has been on the run since.

Shira’s friends and family gathered at the McKinley Memorial Church Friday night. to sing songs and share memories of the beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend.

Cindy Scalf, Shira’s mother, said her daughter was always happy to celebrate Christmas with her family.

“The holidays is the worst time, especially this time of year,” Scalf said. “You know she was all about family get-togethers and family, faith and love.”

The Branum family hopes the vigil served as a reminder that Alan Mogollon-Anaya, the man accused of the crash, is still on the run.

They’re offering a $10,000 reward to the person who may have a tip that leads to Anaya’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 788-1414 or contact law enforcement officers in your area.

