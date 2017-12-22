Coach Randy Sanders to make $255,000 annually plus incentives

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – New East Tennessee State University Football Coach Randy Sanders is set to make slightly less than his predecessor in base and stipend pay, but his newly signed contract shows he stands to make even more than Coach Carl Torbush if he wins games and his players show academic progress.

The four-year contract, signed yesterday and released to News Channel 11 today, shows Coach Sanders will make $255,000 a year in guaranteed money, which is technically $10,000 less than Coach Torbush. However, unlike the now retired football coach, Coach Sanders’ contract includes multiple performance and academic incentives.

His contract also includes either a car from a donor or a $9,000 stipend and a membership to an area country club.

ETSU announced the hiring of Coach Sanders Sunday.

“I think we’re very, very fortunate to find Coach Sanders and have our interest in him and obviously, him have that reciprocated interest to get here to today. Things just kind of work out sometimes,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said Sunday. “…Randy Sanders’ been to 26 bowl games in 29 years, he knows how to win, he’s been there, he’s done that and by the way, he’s from Morristown, Tennessee and he wanted this job.”

Coach Sanders essentially took a big pay cut to come to ETSU. According to USA Today, Sanders’ salary as an assistant coach at Florida State University came in right around $600,000.

