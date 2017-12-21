Upgrades coming to Kingsport’s Lynn View Community Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Upgrades are coming to a multi-purpose building in Kingsport’s Lynn Garden neighborhood.

Those improvements will make the Lynn View Community Center more handicap accessible.

The city will replace steps at the building’s main entrance and add handicap ramps.

Parks and Recreation officials say the changes will not only improve the face of the center, but more importantly make it much easier to access.

“We just think this is an improvement and an enhancement to the building that will make it better for everyone, and it will also look so much better,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation Manager for Kingsport.

The upgrades will cost about $170,000.

Construction starts in January and should be complete by April.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.