Sheriff: NASCAR team owner fired at 3 would-be thieves

Richard Childress, Austin Dillon
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, driver Austin Dillon talks with team owner Richard Childress before a practice session for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. In a race dominated by Matt Kenseth last weekend, Dillon managed to stand out among the other drivers, and that's a step in the right direction for the young racer. (AP Photo/Dave Frechette, File)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a NASCAR team owner shot at three people who broke into his North Carolina home.

News outlets report Davidson County Sheriff David Grice says no one was injured and nothing was taken from the house of Richard Childress on Sunday night.

Childress is CEO and chairman of Richard Childress Racing and a former NASCAR driver.

The sheriff’s office says the three intruders had their faces covered and appeared to be armed. They broke a window next to a doorknob, activating an alarm.

Childress, who was home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.

Grice says it’s unclear if Childress was specifically targeted. He says the North Carolina Castle Doctrine permits people to defend themselves against this kind of intrusion.

