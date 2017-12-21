Sheriff: 1 killed in small plane crash in Thompson’s Station, TN

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Williamson County sheriff said one person was killed in a small plane crash in Thompson’s Station Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Casparis Road, just south of Interstate 840, around 1 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the amateur-built aircraft collided with trees before crashing into a field. Sheriff Jeff Long said the crash site is about 40 to 50 yards away from a home. No one inside the home was injured.

According to Long, a neighbor saw the plane going down and called 911 before rendering aid to the victim.

“It’s a tragedy… Someone has lost their loved one and that hits home for all of us,” he said.

The crash victim’s identity has not been released.

Long said there was no indication the pilot tried to land the plane prior to the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Long said it’s been at least eight or nine years since the last plane crash in Williamson County.

Our sister station News 2 in Nashville has a crew on the scene.