Rep. Bud Hulsey says TBR is looking to restore jobs at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Regents is looking to restore some jobs after Northeast State Community College had to cut dozens of full-time employees, and other positions.

Back in July, the school cut jobs to deal with a $5 million shortfall.

State Representative Bud Hulsey tells us this after a one-on-one meeting with TBR’s Chancellor, Dr. Flora Tydings.

Tydings came to Kingsport to meet with Hulsey, after he and other lawmakers questioned her and the TBR at a Joint Government Operations subcommittee hearing in Nashville last week.

Hulsey said it was a good meeting, and he was pleasantly surprised that Tydings was willing to make the trip from Nashville to Kingsport to talk.

“Her response could be to me: I don’t know I wasn’t there,” Rep. Hulsey said.

Dr. Tydings was not in charge leading up to the school’s budget issues, but she was there before the school cut jobs.

“She’s trying to take the bull by the horns and guide through this mess,” Rep. Hulsey said.

Hulsey wanted to talk about how to prevent cuts like this from happening again, and what is going to be done moving forward.

“We talked about some things that the board could do to reach out to people who have a vested interest in this school and have for years and years,” Rep. Hulsey said.

As a lawmaker, he also wants to keep a closer eye on how the school is run.

“The way it’s set up in the past, the TBR might come in front of government operations once every two years so you don’t know in the two year period exactly what’s going on,” Rep. Hulsey said.

He’s also confident in Dr. Tydings’ leadership.

“If as a board, they have a tendency to get in this same mess again, I don’t think they will under her leadership, but if it does we have to find a solution where’s there is oversight there that is much more probing,” he added.

While Hulsey tells us he knows this issue won’t be fixed in just a few months, he’s optimistic that Dr. Tydings is looking to restore what was lost.

When News Channel 11’s Justin Soto asked: As far as the jobs that were lost and the cuts that were made, do you have any thoughts on them potentially returning or restoring some of those jobs? Hulsey said: “She assured me that that is on the front burner with this administration, that they are trying to restore what they can with those kinds of positions,” he said.

Rep. Hulsey added that the people who were cut worked hard and gave their whole life to the school for many years.

He plans to keep in touch with Dr. Tydings, while giving her more information on the situation.

