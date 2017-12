Anna is live at Renovus Medical Spa for their open house in celebration of Dr. Clemons’ numerous anniversaries!

Back at Renovus, Dr. Clemons shows us the good that can come from injectables and the great deals he offers.

We get a peak at the Cool Sculpting Laser as one of Dr. Clemons’ patient is using it!

Finishing up at Renovus, Dr. Clemons shows us Micro- Needling and shows us some great gift sets!

For more info please visit their website.