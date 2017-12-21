Party in a Pinch: Holiday Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Heat oven to 350°. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicon baking mat. Cream together in a mixer bowl:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

⅔ cup sugar

Beat in:

1 large egg

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. almond flavoring

Finally, beat in just until smooth:

2 ⅓ cup AP flour

For colorful Christmas cookies, divide the dough into thirds. Color one red, one green and leave one white. Wrap each part in plastic and chill for 30 minutes. Form into balls about ¾ inch in diameter and place together on a piece of plastic wrap. Put another piece of plastic wrap on top and flatten the balls together with your hand. Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to ¼ thickness. Rechill if dough needs to firm up.

Cut out the cookies with cutters of your choice. I place my cutters together as closely as possible, before actually cutting them out, to minimize the rerolling of the dough. Place cut out cookies onto your baking sheet, 1 inch apart. Bake cookies of similar size together. Sprinkle with sanding sugar or other sprinkles as desired. When you reroll your colorful dough the second time, it looks like tie-dye. Bake between 6 to 9 minutes, just until slightly browned. Let cool on a sheet a few minutes to set up, then move to a rack to finish cooling.

Candy Cane Cookies

Yields about 4 dozen cookies

Cream together:

1 cup sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

Add in until well blended:

1 teaspoon vanilla

¾ teaspoon peppermint extract

1 egg

Whisk together in a separate bowl, then add to the butter/sugar/egg mixture:

3 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Take half the dough out and set aside. Add ½ teaspoon of red food coloring to the dough in the mixer and mix in well. Wrap each dough into plastic and chill for 2 hours.

Heat oven to 375° and line cookie sheets with silicon mats or parchment paper. Take a small teaspoon of each dough and form each into a 4-inch rope. Place ropes side by side and twist together, then bend into a candy cane shape and place on cookie sheet, at least an inch apart. Sprinkle with sugar or crushed peppermint candy pieces. If sugar doesn’t want to stick, use a very light amount of non-stick spray on the top of the cookies first.

Bake for 9 to 12 minutes or until barely brown. Remove pan from oven and let sit for five minutes until removing cookies to rack to cool.

Kolachke (pronounced koh-LAHCH-key)

Yields about 2 dozen cookies

Preheat oven to 400°. Line baking sheets with silicon mats or parchment paper. Mix together in small bowl until dissolved:

¼ cup sour cream, room temperature

2 ¼ tsp. active dry yeast

Let sit for 10 minutes. Stir in:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

In a separate bowl, shred

1 cup cold unsalted butter into

2 cups all-purpose flour

Use a pastry blender to work in the butter, until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in sour cream mixture until dough comes together. My hands work best at the end, but don’t overwork the dough. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to ¼ inch thickness. Cut into 2 ½ inch rounds and place on a lined cookie sheet, about 1 ½ inches apart. Cover with plastic and let rise at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Cookies will get slightly puffy. Then make a thumbprint or other indention in the middle of the cookie and fill with a teaspoon of your favorite preserves. Seedless jams work well. Be careful to not overfill, or jam will boil over when baking. Bake until the edges are just barely golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool on the sheet for five minutes, then remove to a cooling rack. Once cool, drizzle the following glaze on top.

Vanilla Glaze:

Stir together until smooth:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons corn syrup

1 to 2 tablespoons whole milk/cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pecan Butter Balls

Cream together:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

Beat in first:

1 cup (4oz) of toasted pecans, chopped VERY fine (I use a food processor)

Then beat in, just until blended:

2 cups AP flour

Form soft dough into 1-inch balls and place about an inch apart on a parchment covered cookie sheet, or one lined with a silicon baking mat.

Bake for about 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet, then move to a wire rack to cool completely.

Put ½ cup of powdered sugar in a plastic container and place baked cookies into it, rolling them around to cover. Store cookies airtight.