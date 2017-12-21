New SCSO program teaches elementary students how to call 911

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Some local law enforcement officers can now add “teacher” to their job description.

It’s part of a new initiative underway by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers and officers will go to the county’s elementary schools, teaching children what they should do if they have to call 911.

The sheriff’s office hopes the program strengthens the relationship between young students and police.

“A lot of the times we see where we have to go in to situations as an officer that might not be so good, and the kids see this, but we want them to know that we’re their friends,” said Kristen Quon with SCSO.

So far, officers have gone to a couple of classrooms.

Sheriff’s office officials say it’s their goal to get to every elementary school in the county.

