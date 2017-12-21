Nared scores 28 points, No. 17 Lady Vols beat Stanford

By RICK EYMER

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Jaime Nared scored a career-high 28 points, Evina Westbrook added 17 and No. 7 Tennessee fended off No. 18 Stanford 79-67 on Thursday night to improve to 12-0.

Mercedes Russell was held to three second-half points, but still managed to keep her streak of scoring in double figures in every game alive with 11. She also had 10 rebounds. Anastasia Hayes added 12 points for Tennessee.

Brittany McPhee returned to the Stanford lineup for the first time in over a month to score a season-high 27 points, one off her career best.

Stanford (6-6) trailed by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before closing within six with 3:17 remaining on Marta Sniezek’s steal and layup.

A key steal by Nared with two minutes left proved too much for the Cardinal to overcome. Nared’s 13-of-14 performance from the foul line also proved critical.

Tennessee won despite being outrebounded for the first time all season. The Lady Vols entered play as the national leader in rebounding.

There was none of the regular ambience associated with the nonconference rivalry between the two traditional powers. No band, no students, no cheerleaders, no dollies, and no tree left the building relatively quiet.

Stanford’s Alyssa Jerome drew the loudest applause after hitting a tough layup to bring Stanford to 66-55 with 6:30 left to play and causing a Lady Vols timeout.

Cheridene Green recorded a steal and converted a layup at the buzzer to give the Lady Vols a 15-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

McPhee hit a layup with 3:34 remaining to play in the second quarter, bringing the Cardinal within 36-30 of the Lady Vols.

Stanford missed its next six shots and Tennessee went on a 10-0 run, with Hayes scoring six, to take a 46-30 lead into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Lady Vols took care of several streaks with their victory Thursday night. In addition to ending their five-game losing streak at Stanford, they extended their best start to a season in 12 years. Tennessee has done so with the same starting five in all 12 games and has led at halftime in every game, including nine by double figures.

Stanford: The Cardinal are off to their worst 12-game start since opening the 1998-99 season 4-8. Stanford finished 18-12 and was knocked out in the first round of the NCAA tournament that season. … Maya Dodson made her collegiate starting debut.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Opens SEC play at Kentucky on Dec. 31.

Stanford: Hosts UCLA in its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 29.