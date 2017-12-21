Maple Street Biscuit Company opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Maple Street Biscuit Company opened its doors on Thursday in Johnson City.

It is located at 1033 Hamilton Place Drive in Johnson City.

As you can imagine their specialty is homemade biscuits and “comfort food with a twist.”

“We really try to take the familiar southern comfort foods and make them a little bit different, make them our own, make them unique and so you won’t find anything on our menu the same that would be on somebody else’s the same way,” Brandon Thompson with Maple Street Biscuit Company said.

They have locations across the Southeast.

“We really look for communities that are very strong and already tight knit and definitely Johnson City meets that criteria, and so we look for places that the community already backs themselves,” Thompson said.

According to the owners, their mission is to help people, serve others, and be a part of the community.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday

7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays

