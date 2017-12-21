Kroger, Aldi recall apples for listeria concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Aldi and Kroger are recalling four kinds of apples that may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall affects full size and lunchbox size Fuji and Gala apples sold at Kroger stores in Knoxville, Nashville and several other locations.

The apples were provided by Jack Brown Produce and sold between December 12 and Tuesday.

Aldi is also recalling Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious and Honeycrisp apples sold in stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Jack Brown Produce, of Sparta, Michigan, flagged produced processed and shipped by one of its suppliers after routine sampling tested positive for listeria. The produce is commonly distributed under the brand name Apple Ridge.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. If you bought these apples, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

Recalled Kroger Apples

– Large size Fuji apples with PLU 4131

– Lunch box size Fuji apples with PLU 4132

– Lunch box size Gala apples with PLU 4129

– 5 pound mesh bag Fuji apples with UPCs of 79954-08715, 79954-04129, or 79954-04131 and lot codes of 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 169, or 174

– 5 pound mesh bag Gala apples with UPCs of 79954-08691 or 79954-04132 and lot codes of 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 169, or 174

Recalled Aldi apples

– Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

– Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

– Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

– Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

– Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283