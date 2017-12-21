Knoxville father indicted after fatally hitting child

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – A Knoxville father was indicted after being accused of fatally hitting his 8-month-old child.

Nathan Randall Wheeler was indicted on charges for aggravated child abuse.

The Knoxville Police Department reported to the Village apartments in April. The child, Shane Alexander Wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wheeler was the only person at the home.

Forensics discovered the infant had visible injuries. During an interview, Wheeler admitted to hitting the infant in a non-accidental manner more than once, according to the report.