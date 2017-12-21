Kingsport man arrested for robbing Zoomerz dressed in chimpanzee mask

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport man turned himself in to police Monday for a gas station robbery that happened in October.

Michael Whiteley was taken to the Hawkins County Jail after turning himself in on a Hawkins County Criminal Court warrant.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to an armed robbery at Zoomerz, 4221 W. Stone Drive, and an investigation revealed that a man entered the store wearing a chimpanzee mask disguise and pulled out a handgun.

The man, who was carrying a backpack, ordered the clerk to “put it in the bag.” The suspect left the store after grabbing only a few packs of cigarettes.

