Educator of the Week: Karen Palmer

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Karen Palmer credits her fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Taylor at West Pines for inspiring her. She says it was at that point that she decided she wanted to be a teacher. She graduated from North Greene and after college began her career in her community

Palmer is the 5th and 6th grade math teacher at Ottway in Greene County. She had 42 students in three different math classes during the day.

She says a school like Ottway is unique because they get the chance watch students from their Pre-K years all the way through their 8th-grade year.

In addition to her duties as the math teacher, she’s also a coach in basketball, baseball, and track and field — giving her a chance to have a positive impact on her students even after they leave her class.

“After I’ve taught those students in the lower grades and later I get to coach them. I get to continue to have that relationship with them and getting to see them make achievements and gains,” said Palmer.

Congratulations to Karen Palmer. This week’s Educator of the Week.