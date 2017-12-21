Good Times with Lightnin’ Charlie

Our good friend Lightnin Charlie will be taking part in two big upcoming shows! The first, on December 29th at the Down Home is an exciting evening of blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. The Red Hot & Blue Revue is a concert event featuring Lightnin’ Charlie & The Upsetters, the Samantha Gray Band, and Billy Crawford. He’ll also be with his band, the Upsetters, at a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Capitol Theatre in Greeneville.

He joins us along with Samantha Gray, and Bill Crawford for a sneak peak!