East Nashville popcorn shop sells tins to help veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three sisters are using their gourmet popcorn business to help local VA hospital this holiday season.

For the rest of the month, Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn is selling tins of popcorn to help veterans.

The sisters, Amber, Erica and Jennifer Greer, opened Kernels in their parents’ basement before opening an East Nashville shop five years ago.

The trio said they were inspired to help local veterans this holiday season because their grandfather served in World War II.

“We have caramel, cheddar, Nashville hot, butter, chocolate drizzle – you put chocolate drizzle in this gift tin – that’s my favorite. Sweet heat has a caramel base with a cheddar and hot and spicy blend on top,” Amber Greer said.

The sisters hope to sell 400 tins by the end of the month.

Click here for more information.