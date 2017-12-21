Early signing day for the ETSU Bucccaneers

ETSU head coach Randy Sanders has been working the phones while he gets ready to lead the Florida State offense in their upcoming bowl game.

So far 4 student athletes liked what they heard, one of them was Knoxville native Nate Adkins a 6’3 tight end from Bearden who could have actually played for his father, the offensive coordinator at the University of Charlotte but Adkins liked the message he heard from ETSU.

“The coaches whenever they recruited me they were always passionate in recruiting me the fact it was close to home and close to my family they can come up every Saturday and watch me play and opening day is UT next year in Neyland stadium that’s exciting.”