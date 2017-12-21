Amber Alert issued in WV for missing teen; Possibly with ‘armed and dangerous man’

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVNS) — An Amber Alert has been issued as Troopers with West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing girl last seen Monday, Dec. 18 at the Super 8 Motel in Lewisburg.

Police said on Wednesday that Nicole Lynn Hall, 14, could be with Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21, heading towards California or Florida in a silver-colored sedan.

Hall is a white girl with brown eyes and blonde hair. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs around 104-pounds. Few details have been released on the nature of her disappearance.

Deputies said Rider is a parole absconder and convicted sex offender. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, along with West Virginia State Police.

Deputies urge the public to not approach the subjects. Instead, you’re asked to contact West Virginia State Police, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.