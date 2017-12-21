10-year-old girl fights off alleged abductor

UTAH COUNTY (KTVX) – Quick thinking by a ten-year-old girl prevented her from being kidnapped. “She did not want to be a victim,” said Provo detective Nick Dupaix.

Tuesday, 66-year old Terry Edwin Lee was charged with child kidnapping after an alleged abduction last week.

Police said it happened at the old Maeser School which is now a senior housing apartment. Dupaix said the ten-year old was going there to visit an elderly person who was recovering from an illness.

But when she arrived, Dupaix said Lee let her in. The doors are locked preventing anyone from entering. Police said the girl knew Lee from the previous visit. Lee allegedly invited her into his apartment to look at his Christmas decorations.

“She went into his apartment and he locked the door behind them and he had her sit on the couch,” said Dupaix.

That’s when Lee is accused of touching her leg and she decided to leave.

“As she was getting up to leave, he grabbed her arm and prevented her from leaving,” said Dupaix. “She got to the door, he was pulling on her arm. She started kicking his shin and finally was able to run out of his apartment.”

Police said she was yelling for help bu no one heard her. She left and ran to her home which was about a block away. Dupaix said Lee her there and her dad intervened.

Dupaix said the little girl did everything possible to prevent being kidnapped. That’s what some schools are teaching children. The program is called Rad Kids. It’s taught in many schools. At Hillcrest Elementary in Orem , defensive tactics are part of the Rad Kids program offered to school age children.

“I scream for help and I defend myself by kicking them or punishing them,” said Lucy MItchell about what she’s learned.

It also is designed to be a confidence builder. That’s what Aubrey Haackey other kids will learn from the program.

“They could be more happy and have confidence in themselves, not trying to be quiet about this,” Haackey said.

And what happened at the Provo apartment is an example of what children are taught at Rad Kids. Police said Terry Lee was no stranger to the little girl.

“We actually debunk that whole theory,” said Ashlynn Mitchell who is an instructor. “It’s not about strangers. It’s about good people, bad people and let them judge based on what those people do.”

For more about Rad Kids, visit their website.