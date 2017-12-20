UNSOLVED CRIMES: Investigators continue to look for answers in 2016-2017 crimes

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Investigators in several jurisdictions continue looking into unsolved cases in the Tri-Cities area.

Two days ago, arrests were made in two murder cases in our region.

A man was charged in Washington County, Tennessee for a triple-homicide that happened earlier this month in Gray.

In Washington County, Virginia, investigators made two arrests in a November murder investigation.

But there are still several unsolved cases here in our region.

(WANTED: Lorenzo Kamanda)

In Washington County, Tennessee, the search for a rape suspect continues.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lorenzo Kamanda is wanted on aggravated rape charges after he allegedly raped a patient at Life Care Center of Gray last October.

We’re told he was an employee at the facility at the time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added him to their top ten most wanted list, where a $5,000 reward is being offered for his arrest.

If you see him, call 1.800.TBI.FIND.

(WANTED: Alan Mogollon-Anaya)

The Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office is also looking for Alan Mogollon-Anaya.

Investigators say he’s been on the run since March, when he was involved in a crash that killed 37-year-old Shirra Branum on Conklin Road.

He is wanted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423.788.1414, or the local law enforcement agency in your area.

(WANTED: Hugo Mayorga)

In Sullivan County, the search continues for Hugo Mayorga.

He’s wanted on charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Detectives say he was last seen in Kingsport.

Anyone with information about Mayorga’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tracy Haraz at 423.279.7500.

(Callie Ison)

Investigators in our region are trying to solve several murder cases.

Family and friends of 26-year-old Callie Ison want justice after her body was found in a creek in Hawkins County last month.

Ison is from Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Investigators believe she had been dead for one to two months when her body was found.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but they are still asking for your help.

Anyone with information concerning this case, is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office 423.272.4848 or Central Dispatch 423.272.7121.

(Rebekah Thompson)

Johnson City Police are looking for the person who shot and killed 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson as she sat in her car at a public housing complex on John Exum Parkway on July 24.

Police say the mother, also known as Stacy Macgee, was pregnant.

Johnson City Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the murder to come forward with information.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 423.434.6158.

(Keila Taylor)

It’s been nearly a year since a woman’s body was dumped along a river in Washington County, Tennessee.

On Christmas Eve of last year, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Keila Taylor’s body was found along Herb Hodge Road.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve received several tips about her death but the trail to track down a killer has gone cold.

If you have information, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423.788.1414.

(Michael Heatherly)

Governor Bill Haslam is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the murder of Michael Heatherly.

He was killed in the Walmart parking lot in Bristol, Tennessee off of Volunteer Parkway back in September.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Justin Bush of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423.989.5530.

(MISSING: Lisa Cloyd)

Finally, the search continues for Lisa Cloyd who’s been missing since July.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office believes she was killed by her husband, Curtis Cloyd.

But before investigators could question him, he barricaded himself inside of a home and killed himself.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal is asking hunters and hikers to be on the lookout for her, especially this time of year, in what he says has become a recovery mission.

Call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423.788.1414 with any information.

