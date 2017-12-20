Topgolf plans to locate in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Topgolf, the hybrid driving range/entertainment facility, announced Wednesday that it is in the process of finding a location in Knoxville. The announcement comes shortly after the company opened a location in Nashville in September.

Topgolf, which has 38 locations around the world, allows people of all ages and skill levels — even people who have never golfed before — to compete.

If plans progress and a site is found, Topgolf would build a three-level facility in Knoxville with 72 climate-controlled hitting bays and 1,500 square feet of private event space, with the goal of opening by 2020.

“Anchored by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is a vibrant community with continuing job growth,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

Callaway anticipates that Topgolf Knoxville would serve approximately 300,000 guests annually. Nearly half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers.”

Topgolf says the venue could bring 325 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Since the opening of Topgolf’s location in Nashville this September, the venue has seen more than 135,000 visits and approximately 1,000 private events that range from corporate outings, birthday parties and more.