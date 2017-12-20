Three-judge panel rules Virginia House race a tie after ballot review

UPDATE: A three-judge panel ruled a House of Delegates race a tie after reviewing a single ballot. The campaign of David Yancey challenged the vote Wednesday, claiming it was improperly counted toward Shelly Simonds’ total.

3 judge panel agrees rules single ballot is a vote for Yancey. 94th district is tied. — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) December 20, 2017

The panel ruled the vote in favor of Yancey, making the election a tie.

_____

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Latest on election recounts for the Virginia House of Delegates (all times local):

9:45

An aide to the Republican who appears to have lost a Virginia House of Delegates contest by one vote said the campaign plans to challenge a single ballot before a three-judge panel Wednesday.

Control of the state House will likely be determined by the winner of the race.

Gretchen Heal, a legislative aide to Republican Del. David Yancey, said the campaign believes one ballot for Yancey was improperly counted toward his opponent’s total.

Democrat Shelly Simonds appeared to beat Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News 11,608 to 11,607 in a recount Tuesday.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.

___

9:20 a.m.

Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in one of the most agonizing ways possible — with a single vote defeat in a dramatic recount election.

A Democratic challenger is set to score a one-vote victory Wednesday barring any last minute challenges or hick-ups with the certification process. The victory means a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in an hourslong recount Tuesday that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

___