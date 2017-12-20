THP: Man wanted for multiple homicides in Virginia, Texas arrested in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a suspect wanted for multiple homicides in Virginia and Texas on Wednesday in Greene County.

According to a THP preliminary report, a be on the lookout call came over the radio for a homicide suspect described to be a 19-year-old Hispanic male.

Troopers reportedly followed the suspect vehicle as they waited for confirmations of the location and noticed the suspect’s license plate had been covered up by a temporary license plate and had been taped over.

According to the release, troopers continued to follow the suspect — identified as Ismael Antonio Hernndez Navarro, of San Antonio, Texas — until there were three units to make a felony traffic stop.

The traffic stop was conducted and Navarro was pulled over to the right of shoulder and was arrested.

Navarro matched the description given of his tattoos. He was photographed and was positively identified by Sgt. Hall and a Virginia State Police detective.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

THP found five masks, one knife, drug paraphernalia and several communication devices.

According to THP, Navarro is wanted for several homicides in Virginia and Texas.

