(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they will be halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for holiday travel.

TDOT said they will lift closures starting at 8 o’clock on Friday, Dec. 22.

That will stay in affect until after the New Year, when crews will resume work at 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

