Sullivan County DA forming drug overdose investigative team



SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County’s top prosecutor says he’s seen a significant spike in heroin deaths and distribution this year alone.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus says since the heroin and fentanyl problem has gotten so bad in Sullivan County, he’s taking action.

Staubus tells News Channel 11 he’s working to form a drug overdose investigative team.

It would consist of law enforcement officers and EMS officials.

The team would receive training to respond to overdoses as potential crime scenes.

“It’s very important that we try to get to the bottom of who gave it to them, how they got it and how they died,” Staubus said.

General Staubus does not expect the team to come at any additional cost to taxpayers, since it will not require hiring additional manpower.

He hopes to begin training in January.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.