Pioneers Lewis signs with Liberty;Cyclones Coleman signs with Furman

At David Crockett high school this afternoon the schools all time leader in tackles Austin Lewis signed a national letter of intent with Liberty University.

Lewis who had 108 solo tackles, 128 assists and 9 sacks is hoping to burn bright for the flames.

“I narrowed it down to Kansas State, Colorado State and them and I just wanted to stay home and play big time football so I kind of chose them and they are giving me an awesome opportunity to come in and do some work as a freshman so that was kind of the final decision.”

In Elizabethton the kid they call “cujo” Cameron Coleman of the Cyclones put pen to paper when he signed a national letter of intent with Furman University.

The 6″3 285 pound defensive end who had 61 tackles, 11 for loss and 3 sacks said Furman felt like home.

“People always told me going through the recruiting process that I need to go somewhere like home and if I didn’t get to go to the campus and it didn’t feel like home then that wasn’t the place for me and I just felt right at home at Furman the first place I visited and I just fell in love and I knew that’s the place I wanted to be and spend my 4 years.”