Pioneers add four mid-year transfers to football roster

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum football coach Jerry Odom has announced the signing of four mid-year transfers who will join the Pioneer program in January and compete in 2018 spring drills.
Odom, who has completed his second season guiding the TC program, has added four offensive linemen to the Pioneer roster. Joining the Black and Orange this spring are Jamarcus Holmes, Tremaine Chatman, Brandon Harrison and Devin Morton.
Holmes, a 6-1, 293-pounder from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, started at both guard and center for one of the best offensive lines in the Mississippi junior college system. He comes to Greeneville after shining in the offensive trenches at Pearl River Community College, where he was coached by Ted Egger. His offensive line coach at Pearl River was former NFL guard and Ole Miss Hall of Famer Terrance Metcalf. Holmes played his prep career at Mississippi powerhouse Hattiesburg High School where he was coached by Tony Vance.
Chatman, a 6-3, 299-pound product of Covington, Louisiana, was also a two-year starter at Pearl River along with Holmes. He also demonstrated he has the ability to play at center or tackle if need be as Pearl River surrendered just six sacks all year. Chatman is a graduate of St. Paul’s High School.
Harrison, a 6-4, 300-pound native of Lake, Mississippi, is coming off a solid two seasons as the starting right guard at East Mississippi Community College where he graded out over 85 percent in every game in 2017. The Newton County Academy graduate is an avid outdoorsman where he enjoys hunting and fishing.
Morton, a 6-1, 290-pounder from West Point, Mississippi, was a two-year starter at center for Hinds Community College where he helped the offense score 32 points per game while posting a 6-3 record. Morton is a graduate of West Point High School.
“I am very happy with the quality of mid-year offensive linemen we were able to secure. A lot of great work by went into finding and recruiting these outstanding young men by our offensive coordinator Brian Ferguson and offensive line coach Ben Luther,” said Odom. These four players give us a good base for competition in our offensive line. This is just the start in our recruiting efforts. We have to keep charging forward to better our team. Recruiting is the life-blood of our team and we are just getting started. I am super excited to add to this group as we move toward the 2018 season.”
The new NCAA football signing period continues for the remainder of this week and will resume in February.
The Pioneers finished with a 5-5 overall record, including 3-4 in league play to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference, the team’s second straight top-tier finish in the league.